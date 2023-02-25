Lifestyle

5 healthy and mouthwatering spinach recipes you need to try

Written by Sneha Das Feb 25, 2023

These spinach recipes are healthy and wholesome

A nutrient-rich green leafy vegetable, spinach is packed with iron, magnesium, potassium, vitamins C and E, folic acid, calcium, thiamin, and dietary fiber. Low in fat, this healthy vegetable aids in weight loss, lowers cholesterol, strengthens your bones, and improves blood quality. You can create mouthwatering delicacies with these crisp and fresh leaves. Try preparing these healthy recipes to surprise your family.

Spinach pancake

Sift together flour, egg, water, yogurt, and oil. Add spinach paste, grated nutmeg, salt, and pepper, and mix well. Keep aside for 30 minutes. For the filling, beat fried onions into yogurt, cheese, spring onions, chili powder, parsley, and mushrooms. Cook the batter into a thin pancake. Spread the filling over each pancake and fold. Garnish with cheese and serve hot with tomato salad.

Spinach soup with chickpeas

Saute onions and shallots in a butter-greased pan. Add garlic cloves, cumin powder, red chili powder, and turmeric, and mix well. Add half-cooked chickpeas and saute well. Add the reserved chickpea water and chopped spinach leaves and cook for two minutes. Let the spinach and chickpea cool and blend well. Garnish with cream, sesame oil, and black sesame seeds, and serve warm.

Palak paneer

Boil spinach and grind it into a puree. Fry paneer cubes in an oil-greased pan and keep them aside. Saute cumin seeds and bay leaf in the same pan. Add garlic, onion paste, ginger, red pepper, garam masala, and coriander powder and mix well. Add tomato puree and spinach puree and saute well. Add paneer and mix again. Garnish with cream and serve.

Spinach salad

This spinach salad is healthy and is perfect to have on a weight-loss diet. Saute sliced mushrooms in some hot oil for a minute. Add garlic cloves to the same pan, saute and keep it aside. Fry shredded spinach leaves in oil for one minute. Add mushrooms, lemon juice, garlic, sugar, sesame seeds, salt, and pepper, and saute well. Garnish with cheese and enjoy.

Spinach wrap

Combine together wheat flour, oil, salt, and spinach puree and knead into a dough. Saute green chilies and garlic in oil. Add onion, capsicum, and tomatoes, and fry well. Add red chili, salt, paneer, lemon juice, and coriander powder, and mix well. Make dough balls, roll them into roti shapes, and roast them. Add the filling and mayonnaise in the center, roll, and wrap.