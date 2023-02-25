Lifestyle

Trust issues can develop in people due to adverse childhood experiences, narcissistic abuse by loved ones, or infidelity and torture in adult relationships. It can also happen due to jealousy sometimes. Trust issues indicate the inability to believe someone; however, no relationship can sustain without trust. Here's how you can overcome trust issues in a relationship and make it work in the long run.

Try to communicate properly

It is important to communicate properly with your partner and clear things out to overcome trust issues and make your relationship healthier. Stop monitoring the activities of your partner, and avoid asking too many questions or going through their things. Try to trust them instead of being suspicious. Clarify the situation and be cautious before blaming your partner.

Build your self-esteem and work through your insecurities

You might feel unworthy of your partner or be scared that they would leave you - this is a result of your low self-esteem and confidence. Acknowledge your insecurities and try raising your self-esteem by recognizing your strengths. Do things that make you happy, and change your reactions to situations to live in a healthier and more productive way. This will strengthen your relationship.

Recognize your past hurt experiences

A past experience of hurt in a relationship or in your family can affect your present relationship and make it difficult for you to trust your partner. However, you need to understand that your present partner is not responsible for your past experiences, and it is unnecessary to blame them for it. Move on from the past and try to trust your present partner.

Be cool with risks

Learning to trust again is almost equal to taking a risk and you must be okay with it. You might be let down by your partner in the future but you can't always overthink about the future and keep building on trust problems. Set the right expectations and boundaries and accept the risk of being hurt. This will help you trust your partner.

Share some secrets with your partner

Try sharing some secrets with each other to strengthen the bond and build trust. Make your partner realize through words how much they mean to you. If you feel your trust issues are not going away, try seeking therapy and talking to someone who will help you move on with life and get to the bottom of your issues.