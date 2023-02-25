Lifestyle

Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor! Revealing the B-town celeb's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Feb 25, 2023

Shahid Kapoor follows a strict workout routine to maintain his chiseled body

Shahid Kapoor has been known as the chocolate boy of B-town for all the right reasons. Kapoor made his acting debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk following which, he appeared in several blockbuster films. Known for his smooth dance moves, ever-changing fit physique, and praise-worthy abs, Kapoor manages to work out regularly in the gym. Check out his fitness secrets on his 42nd birthday.

Kapoor works out six days a week

The Jersey actor's workout routine includes a lot of body-weight training and cardio exercises. Kapoor begins his workout by running on the treadmill before moving on to other exercises. He works out six days a week and rests on Sundays. He also practices swimming and yoga to stay fit and healthy. Apart from this, dance is also a major part of his daily routine.

Kapoor's epic transformation for 'Kabir Singh'

Kapoor has always taken extreme measures to fit into the character he is portraying onscreen. For the 2019 film Kabir Singh, he underwent an incredible body transformation. He first gained 8 kgs for the film by just focusing on lightweight training. After that, he lost 14 kilos through loads of boot camp training and agility work to get that cute college boy look.

The 'Jab We Met' actor follows a vegetarian diet

The actor is a complete vegetarian and includes a lot of protein-rich plant-based meals in his diet. Kapoor always makes sure to include a protein shake in his pre and post-workout meals. He firmly stays away from fatty foods, sugar, and salt. For his cheat meals, Kapoor enjoys having healthy soybean patties, and stevia, and whey protein pancakes.

Kapoor includes green veggies, beans, and pulses in his diet

Kapoor usually has four-five small meals daily. His lunch and dinner include a lot of green veggies like spinach, pulses, and beans. He also manages to have dairy products, rice, and soy. For Padmaavat, Kapoor followed a diet of 50 grams of brown rice and steamed veggies for 40 days while working out rigorously for two hours daily to get that chiseled body.