Slouching: 5 easy exercises to improve your posture

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 08, 2023, 10:44 pm 3 min read

A bad posture give's off impression of a lazy person

Modern world advancements have people slouching over smartphones and slumping over laptops for hours. As a result, many people permanently assume a slouching posture, and for heaven's sake, it looks unattractive. To get your posture back in shape, do these five stretching exercises. You can perform them several times a day whenever you get free time in your busy schedule.

Child's pose

Sit on your knees and spread them wide enough for your upper body to lie down between them. Touch your big toes together behind you. Start resting your upper body toward the ground. Bring your arms over your head and rest your hands on the ground with palms down. You can rest your forehead on a book if you want.

Above-the-head chest stretch

You can either sit or stand while performing this chest stretch. Just interlock your fingers, bend your elbows and raise your arms above your head. Gently squeeze your shoulder blades together and move your elbows and hands backward, aiming to touch your back. You can try variations of this chest stretch to emphasize shoulders and chest by changing the position of your arms.

Forward fold

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your arms above your head and then slowly bend forward, stretching your arms toward the ground. Keeping your knees bent, let go of the tension in the upper back, head, and neck, and stretch forward. Stretch your hands outside of the shins to the ground, and feel the stretch in your hamstrings and hip flexors.

Chest opener

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Bring your arms behind you and interlace your fingers with your palms pressing together. Keep your head, neck, and spine in a straight line and look straight ahead. Inhale while lifting your chest up and stretch your hands toward the floor. Breathe deeply as you hold this pose for five breaths. Release and relax for a few breaths.

Isometric rows

Sit in a chair with a soft backrest. Bend your arms so that your fingers face forward and your palms face each other. Exhale as you draw your elbows back onto the chair. Simultaneously, squeeze your shoulder blades together. Breathe deeply as you hold this position for a few seconds. Finally, inhale, slowly getting back to the starting position.

Downward facing dog

Lie down with your stomach on the floor. Press into your hands as you tuck your toes under your feet and lift your heels. Straighten up your knees and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Bend your knees slightly and lengthen your spine. Press firmly into your hands and keep your heels slightly lifted. Hold this position for at least one minute.