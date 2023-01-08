Lifestyle

Check out these incredible health benefits of soy milk

Jan 08, 2023

Soy milk is a great replacement for dairy milk

A popular replacement for dairy milk, soy milk is a healthy and flavorful lactose-free beverage that is loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It is also high in plant-based protein that supports healthy organs and muscles. Soy milk is also packed with anti-aging and anti-depressant properties and can help reduce obesity. Check out these five amazing health benefits of soy milk.

Helps in weight loss

If you are health-conscious and on a weight loss diet, then soy milk is the best option for you. Rich in fiber and high in protein, it keeps you full for a longer time and prevents unhealthy cravings. It prevents the risk of obesity and keeps your muscle mass in place. It is also low in sugar than dairy milk, thus promoting weight loss.

Great for your skin

Packed with vitamin E, soy milk helps renew dead skin cells and keeps your skin hydrated and nourished. It helps reduce hyperpigmentation, while the presence of antioxidants makes your skin glow. It also contains phytoestrogens that boost estrogen production in the body and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps reduce dark spots and skin discoloration.

Promotes hair growth

Incorporating soy milk into your daily diet can treat frizzy and unmanageable hair and promote healthy hair growth. The protein, iron, calcium, fiber, folic acid, B vitamins, and potassium in it will strengthen your hair, prevent hair fall and make it lustrous. You can also apply soy milk to the end of your tresses after hair wash to treat split ends.

Strengthens your bones

A good source of protein and calcium, soy meal strengthens your bones, keeps their structure intact, and prevents the risk of developing bone-related disorders and fractures. Packed with nutrients, it also maintains the density and strength of your bone tissues and reduces the risk of osteoporosis. The omega-3 fatty acids in it reduce inflammation within the body and help soothe joint pains.

Boosts your mood

Packed with vitamin B6 and B complex, soy milk helps improve your mood and treat stress, anxiety, and depression. Rich in magnesium, this healthy drink helps release serotonin in the body, which acts as an antidepressant for the brain. It also contains isoflavones that help stabilize your mood. You can drink at least one glass of soy milk daily to relax and rejuvenate.