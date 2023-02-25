Lifestyle

Happy birthday Urvashi Rautela! Know about the diva's fitness secrets

Happy birthday Urvashi Rautela! Know about the diva's fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Feb 25, 2023, 04:29 am 2 min read

Urvashi Rautela is a popular face in the glamor industry

Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela is a well-known face in the glamor world. In 2015, she won Miss Diva Universe and also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant in the same year. Apart from modeling, she also appeared in several Bollywood films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, etc. Here's revealing Rautela's fitness and diet secrets on her 28th birthday.

Rautela hits the gym at least four-five times a week

The tall and lean beauty manages to hit the gym at least four-five times a week to stay fit. She spends an hour on the treadmill for cardio. Her workout routine usually includes weight lifting and stretching exercises. She goes for a jog or brisk walk on days she cannot make it to the gym. Rautela also practices yoga to maintain flexibility.

Rautela dances regularly to lose extra weight

The Hate Story 4 actor starts her day with yoga and meditation after which she does a treadmill workout in the gym. Next, she does a cross-trainer workout of 10 minutes followed by 20 minutes of cycling. Rautela also dances regularly to maintain her weight. Pilates, kickboxing, functional training, and high-intensity training are also part of her workout regime.

She prefers having six-eight meals throughout the day

Rautela avoids junk and fried food and prefers eating home-cooked meals. She includes lots of salads, fruits, vegetables, protein shakes, eggs, and chicken in her everyday diet. She eats six-eight meals throughout the day in small portions and hydrates herself with water and fresh juices. On her cheat days, the actor loves binging on cheesecakes, tiramisu, and masala uttapam.

Here's what Rautela prefers eating in a day

The Pagalpanti actor usually prefers having oatmeal, or whole grain toast with egg white omelet, almonds, and fruits for breakfast. For lunch, she has roti or brown rice, veggies, dal, and salad. She has a protein smoothie made with peanut butter, fruits, protein powder, egg, and almond milk for snacks. Her lunch comprises a bowl of soup or veggies, chicken or fish, and salad.