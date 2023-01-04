Lifestyle

5 exercises to relieve carpal tunnel syndrome

Jan 04, 2023

CTS more frequently occurs in people aged between 30-60

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) is a common problem affecting your hand function, caused by compression of the median nerve in your wrists. It is a painful and debilitating condition that can affect your everyday activities. If you keep experiencing regular pain and numbness in and around your wrist, do these five simple exercises to relieve yourself of wrist pain.

Median nerve glide

Form a fist in one hand and keep it facing toward the floor. Uncurl the fingers and stretch all of them out. Gently bend the wrist upwards. Extending the thumb out, use the other hand to put pressure on it. For each change of position, hold for four to eight seconds. Release and repeat the whole exercise on the other hand.

Wrist stretch with weights

Hold a 1.5kg dumbbell, and with the support of a bench extend your arm out in front. Keep your palm facing towards the floor. Gently bend your hands up towards the ceiling, bending at the wrist. Then bring your hand back to the original position. That's one rep. Repeat 20 times for one set. Perform three sets. Repeat with the other hand.

Prayer stretch

Join your palms together in the prayer form, with your fingers pointing up towards the ceiling. Keep them at the chin level. Gently lower the hands to waist level for a gentle stretch in the forearms. Make sure to keep your palms together and close to the stomach while lowering. Repeat five times holding the position for 15-20 seconds.

Wrist extension

Stretch out one arm straight toward the front at shoulder level, but do not lock the elbow when stretching the arm out. Use the other hand to gently pull your palm back towards the body. As you do, feel the stretch in the inner forearm and palm. Hold for 20 seconds. Release and repeat five times. Repeat the whole exercise on the other arm.

Wrist flexion

Stretch out one arm towards the front at shoulder level. Keeping your palm facing towards the floor, bend the wrist downwards. Use your other hand to gently pull the bent wrist towards the body. As you do, feel the stretch in your outer forearm. Hold for 20 seconds. Release and repeat five times. Repeat the whole exercise on the other arm as well.