Lifestyle

Happy birthday Sanya Malhotra! Check out her fitness secrets

Happy birthday Sanya Malhotra! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Feb 25, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Sanya Malhotra follows an intense workout routine

Popular actor Sanya Malhotra started her acting career by playing the supporting role of Babita Kumar in the 2016 biographical sports drama Dangal. Soon, she started appearing in several Hindi films and carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Apart from being a nuanced actor, Malhotra is a fitness freak and follows a consistent workout routine. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Malhotra practices high-intensity interval training daily

The Badhaai ho actor loves spending time at the gym and experimenting with different exercises. She works out with celebrity trainer Tridev Pandey and frequently shares snippets of her workout routine on Instagram. Malhotra manages to do yoga every day to take care of her physical and mental health. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is also a major part of her fitness regime.

Here's the workout video shared by Malhotra's fitness trainer

Instagram post A post shared by tridevpandey on February 21, 2023 at 3:07 pm IST

The 'Patakha' actor practices calisthenics and shadowboxing

Malhotra practices a form of strength training workout called calisthenics every day to aid in holistic health and improve mobility. She also manages to include shadowboxing in her daily routine to challenge her speed and power. Malhotra practices meditation for 15-20 minutes daily. A big fan of dancing she learned a new dance form called bachata.

Her fitness trainer shared a video of her intense workout

Last year, Malhotra came back to the gym with a bang after Diwali and engaged in intense workout routines. She worked out at home for a month before returning back to the gym. Her trainer shared a short workout video on Instagram﻿ where he and Malhotra can be seen performing squats with single legs, jump squats, and pushups, all compiled together into the routine.

Know about the actor's food choices

Malhotra turned vegetarian during the pandemic and prefers following a healthy and balanced diet. Turning vegetarian has helped her gain more energy. She loves having desi homemade meals and her favorite foods include dahi chawal, ghee, dal chawal, and khichdi. She loves snacking on sugarcane juice, jaggery, congee, chikki, and gajak. Malhotra loves cooking pasta and cannot do without coffee in her daily routine.