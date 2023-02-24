Lifestyle

Want to make your makeup transfer-proof? Follow these hacks

Want to make your makeup transfer-proof? Follow these hacks

Written by Sneha Das Feb 24, 2023, 06:52 pm 3 min read

Make your makeup transfer-proof with these hacks

Have you ever faced this awkward situation of leaving makeup on the shirt of the other person you hug? Well, we all have been there and it is beyond embarrassing. It is important to make your makeup transfer-proof so that it doesn't slide off your face onto someone's shoulders, your phone screen, or your mask. Follow these tips to make your makeup transfer-proof.

Always make sure to apply a primer

Primers are one of the best beauty products to prevent your makeup from sliding off your face. They will nourish your skin while blurring visible pores and imperfections. Go for a lightweight hydrating primer. It will make the makeup stick to your skin, and make it transfer-proof and long-lasting. Let the primer set for two minutes before applying the foundation.

Opt for a long-lasting matte foundation

We understand that dewy makeup is in trend now but they are more likely to transfer and are not appropriate for oily skin. To achieve transfer-proof makeup, go for an oil-free matte foundation that is lightweight, has a non-comedogenic formula, and is long-lasting. You can try stick foundations that last longer. Apply thin layers of foundation and blot with a tissue between each layer.

Use waterproof eye makeup

Use an eye primer before going ahead with your eyeshadow and eyeliner. This will help intensify the color and make your eye makeup long-lasting without any chances of transferring. Highlight your lower lashline with a smudge and transfer resistance kajal in an ultra-creamy texture. Apply transfer-proof and waterproof mascara to your lashes to prevent them from budging or smudging against sweat and humidity.

Set your makeup with loose translucent powder

A loose translucent powder will help your makeup stay in place and give you a smooth and airbrushed finish. Remember to press the powder on your skin using a makeup sponge rather than dusting it. You can also use it on oily areas throughout the day to absorb the shine and oiliness. Spritz setting spray all over the face to transfer-proof your finished look.

Use a matte lipstick

After using your setting spray, gently pat and roll a soft tissue all over your face to remove any loose makeup that can fall off. Then, apply a transfer-proof matte lipstick enriched with hydrating ingredients. Lay a tissue over your lips, and apply some loose powder over the tissue. This will prevent your lipstick from smudging and it will last long.