Oval Test: Mohammed Siraj breaks Jasprit Bumrah's record with four-fer
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj has scripted history by becoming the first Asian pacer in 29 years to complete six hauls of four wickets or more in Tests in England. The Indian bowler achieved this remarkable feat during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, breaking Jasprit Bumrah's record of five. Pakistan's Waqar Younis is the only other Asian pacer with six such hauls in England.
Match details
A fine spell from Siraj
Siraj's historic achievement came as he took four wickets for 88 runs in the second innings of the aforementioned game. His wickets included those of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook as England ended their innings at 247/10. This was Siraj's sixth four-plus wicket haul on English soil in Tests and a second one of the ongoing series as he claimed 6/70 in the Birmingham match. This remains his only Test fifer in the country.
Career milestones
Siraj surpasses Bumrah
As mentioned, Siraj's achievement of four-plus wicket hauls in England has put him ahead of Bumrah, who has five. Siraj is now tied with Waqar Younis in terms of Asian pacers with most such hauls in England. Among Asian spinners, only Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka has six such hauls while Yasir Shah from Pakistan has five.
Series contribution
Highest wicket-taker in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
With 18 wickets at 35.67, Siraj is now the leading wicket-taker of the series. He is also the only Indian fast bowler to have played all five matches of this series. His consistent performance has been instrumental for India as they look to level the series against England at The Oval. They are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match affair.
Stats
Siraj's numbers in England
Overall on English soil, Siraj has raced to 41 Test wickets from 11 matches at 34.73. This includes a solitary match fifer as well. He now owns 118 wickets in Tests at 31.49. This was his 7th four-wicket haul (5W: 4). Siraj has also raced to 94 Test wickets in 26 away matches (home of opposition) at 30.05.