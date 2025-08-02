Oval Test: Mohammed Siraj breaks Jasprit Bumrah's record with four-fer

Mohammed Siraj has scripted history by becoming the first Asian pacer in 29 years to complete six hauls of four wickets or more in Tests in England. The Indian bowler achieved this remarkable feat during the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval, breaking Jasprit Bumrah 's record of five. Pakistan's Waqar Younis is the only other Asian pacer with six such hauls in England.

Match details A fine spell from Siraj Siraj's historic achievement came as he took four wickets for 88 runs in the second innings of the aforementioned game. His wickets included those of Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook as England ended their innings at 247/10. This was Siraj's sixth four-plus wicket haul on English soil in Tests and a second one of the ongoing series as he claimed 6/70 in the Birmingham match. This remains his only Test fifer in the country.

Career milestones Siraj surpasses Bumrah As mentioned, Siraj's achievement of four-plus wicket hauls in England has put him ahead of Bumrah, who has five. Siraj is now tied with Waqar Younis in terms of Asian pacers with most such hauls in England. Among Asian spinners, only Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka has six such hauls while Yasir Shah from Pakistan has five.

Series contribution Highest wicket-taker in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy With 18 wickets at 35.67, Siraj is now the leading wicket-taker of the series. He is also the only Indian fast bowler to have played all five matches of this series. His consistent performance has been instrumental for India as they look to level the series against England at The Oval. They are currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match affair.