India's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston draws criticism

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has criticized the decision to rest pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston. Speaking at the toss, India captain Shubman Gill informed that while Bumrah was fit, the management felt he would be more effective in the 3rd Test at Lord's, starting July 10. With India 1-0 behind in the series, Bumrah was replaced by pacer Akash Deep at Edgbaston.

Criticism 'Surprised Bumrah is not playing this game' Shastri was not pleased with the decision to rest premier pacer Bumrah for such an important match. He held skipper Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir responsible for this decision during the broadcast. "There are no ifs and buts about Bumrah resting for this match," Shastri said. "This is a very important match, they've had a week off. I'm little surprised Bumrah is not playing this game."

Strategy 'Decision should be taken by captain and head coach' Shastri stressed that the decision of who plays in the XI should be taken by the captain and head coach, not left to players. He said, "This is an important game in the context of the series, he should be playing this game more than anything else." He further added, "Lord's can come later. This is the important game where you have to counter-punch almost straightaway."

Performance Shastri questions India's recent run in Test cricket Shastri also questioned India's recent run in Test cricket, saying it makes this match even more important. "You've lost three against New Zealand, you've lost three against Australia. You've lost the first Test match here and you want to get back to winning ways," he said. He added, "You have the best fast bowler in the world, and you make him sit out after seven days of rest."

Bumrah Why no Bumrah at Edgbaston? Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed that star pacer Bumrah is fit and available for selection. Notably, Bumrah was seen bowling with full intensity during a recent practice session. It was earlier reported that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests in the ongoing series. Ten Doeschate clarified that there are no injury concerns with Bumrah, and it is all about managing his workload and planning for future matches.