Ravi Shastri backs Gautam Gambhir after India's Test series loss
Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of current coach Gautam Gambhir, after India's unprecedented home Test series defeat against New Zealand. The Indian team lost back-to-back Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, marking their first-ever home series defeat against the Kiwis. The dismal show invited widespread criticism of the leadership duo, especially since it came just before the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Shastri urges patience with Gambhir's coaching tenure
Despite the backlash, Shastri has called for patience with Gambhir's coaching stint. He emphasized that Gambhir is still in the initial phase of his head coach role for the national team. "New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It's food for thought (on series loss). He (Gambhir) has just taken over the job," Shastri said during commentary for the second Test in Pune.
India's 1st home Test series loss in 12 years
The defeat against New Zealand is India's first home Test series loss in over a decade. In the second Test, New Zealand posted 259 runs in their first innings and bundled India for mere 156, taking a lead of 103 runs. Mitchell Santner was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.
Gambhir's coaching approach under scrutiny after series loss
The Test series defeat against New Zealand has raised eyebrows over Gambhir's coaching style. This is his second series loss in three months of taking over as head coach. His first assignment was a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in August, where India triumphed 3-0 in the T20I series but faced their first ODI series defeat since 1997.