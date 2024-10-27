Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite India's first home Test series loss in 12 years to New Zealand, Ravi Shastri has shown support for Gautam Gambhir's early coaching tenure.

This comes amid criticism of Gambhir's coaching style, following his second series loss in three months.

Shastri urges patience, reminding that Gambhir is still in the initial phase of his head coach role. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lost the Pune Test

Ravi Shastri backs Gautam Gambhir after India's Test series loss

By Parth Dhall 07:22 pm Oct 27, 202407:22 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has come out in support of current coach Gautam Gambhir, after India's unprecedented home Test series defeat against New Zealand. The Indian team lost back-to-back Tests in Bengaluru and Pune, marking their first-ever home series defeat against the Kiwis. The dismal show invited widespread criticism of the leadership duo, especially since it came just before the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Early days

Shastri urges patience with Gambhir's coaching tenure

Despite the backlash, Shastri has called for patience with Gambhir's coaching stint. He emphasized that Gambhir is still in the initial phase of his head coach role for the national team. "New Zealand have beaten them (India) handsomely in both the Test matches. It's food for thought (on series loss). He (Gambhir) has just taken over the job," Shastri said during commentary for the second Test in Pune.

Historic defeat

India's 1st home Test series loss in 12 years

The defeat against New Zealand is India's first home Test series loss in over a decade. In the second Test, New Zealand posted 259 runs in their first innings and bundled India for mere 156, taking a lead of 103 runs. Mitchell Santner was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling performance which included a seven-wicket haul in the first innings.

Coaching critique

Gambhir's coaching approach under scrutiny after series loss

The Test series defeat against New Zealand has raised eyebrows over Gambhir's coaching style. This is his second series loss in three months of taking over as head coach. His first assignment was a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in August, where India triumphed 3-0 in the T20I series but faced their first ODI series defeat since 1997.