India are unbeaten in their last 18 home Test series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

2nd Test: Will India bounce back against NZ in Pune?

By Parth Dhall 02:02 pm Oct 23, 202402:02 pm

What's the story After a riveting series opener, India and New Zealand will square off the 2nd Test in Pune. The Kiwis took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after beating India by eight wickets. It was their maiden Test victory in India since 1988. NZ now have an opportunity to seal the series, especially when India are unbeaten in their last 18 home Test series.

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the 2nd Test, starting 9:30pm on October 24. As per reports, the pitch in Pune will offer less bounce than the one used for the first Test. This could make the contest more even for both the teams. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app.

Record

A look at head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 63 Test encounters. India have won 22 matches, while New Zealand have secured 14, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0 at home in 2021. At home, India have 17 wins and just three defeats vs NZ (Draws: 17).

Information

What about the weather?

As per AccuWeather, the first day's play could witness a cloud cover. The temperature will around 30 degree celcius, while the second day's second half could see sunny conditions. There are minimal chances of rain.

Updates

India add Washington Sundar to the squad

In a bid to tackle New Zealand's left-handers, India have added off-spinner Washington Sundar to the squad. Although India already have Ravichandran Ashwin, Sundar brings variety as a left-handed batter. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who injured his leg in Bengaluru, is fit to play. Similarly, India's number three batter Shubman Gill is also set to return. This could thwart KL Rahul's spot.

Probable XIs

A look at Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand (Probable XI): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, and William O'Rourke.

Recap

NZ's maiden Test win in India since 1988

In a record-breaking feat, New Zealand beat India in the 1st Test in Bengaluru. The visitors successfully chased down 107 on Day 5 despite India's strong comeback. India, who perished for a record 46 (their lowest in home Tests), recovered well to score 462 in the second innings. The Kiwis claimed their maiden Test win in India in the 21st century.