World Cup 2023: New Zealand compile 322/7 against Netherlands

By Parth Dhall 05:52 pm Oct 09, 202305:52 pm

Will Young smashed an 80-ball 70 (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand racked up 322/7 against the Netherlands in match number six of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, and Daryl Mitchell (48) shone in the first half before Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner finished well. For the Dutch, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, and Aryan Dutt took two wickets each.

NZ scored 63/0 in first Powerplay

New Zealand had a formidable start after the Netherlands put them in to bat. Openers Young and Devon Conway looked flawless and kept the scoreboard ticking. Although the Netherlands bowlers delivered three back-to-back maiden overs, the NZ openers broke the shackles thereafter. The Black Caps were 63/0 at the end of 10th over. Despite bowling two maidens, Aryan Dutt conceded 26 runs in four.

Young slams his sixth ODI fifty

Although Young took his time in the first few overs, he started playing his shots as he got settled. His knock was studded with 2 sixes and 7 fours. Young added 67 runs with Conway, followed by a 77-run stand with Rachin Ravindra. Paul van Meekeren dismissed him with a short-pitched delivery. Young smashed his sixth half-century in ODI cricket.

Another impressive knock from Ravindra

Ravindra, who slammed an incredible century in the WC opener against England, continues his impressive run. The 23-year-old came to the crease when NZ were 67/1 (12.1 overs). He kept the scoreboard ticking, allowing Conway to rotate the strike. After Young's departure, Ravindra added 41 runs with Mitchell, taking the team's total beyond 180. Van der Merwe removed the talented youngster (51).

Sybrand Engelbrecht makes his ODI debut

Netherlands all-rounder Sybrand Engelbrecht is playing his maiden ODI. He has become the first player to make their ODI debut in the World Cup since the 2015 edition (Tharindu Kaushal). Notably, the 2019 WC edition saw no debutant.

Netherlands stage a comeback; Latham, Santner shine

New Zealand were cruising on 238/3 in 40 overs. They had a perfect stage for a 350-plus total. However, the Netherlands bowlers made a phenomenal comeback thereafter. Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Leede, and Aryan struck as the Kiwis were reduced to 254/6 in 44.1 overs. Although Latham scored a vital fifty, Aryan had the last laugh. Santner scored a pivotal 36*(17) thereafter.