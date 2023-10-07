South Africa record the highest ODI World Cup score: Stats

South Africa record the highest ODI World Cup score: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:20 pm Oct 07, 202306:20 pm

South Africa rode on three centurions to post a mighty 428/5 versus Sri Lanka in match number 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa rode on three centurions to post a mighty 428/5 versus Sri Lanka in match number 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday in Delhi. SA were reduced to 10/1 before Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen added a record 204-run stand. Aiden Markram hit a 54-ball 106. SA have now posted the highest World Cup total.

Summary of the SA innings

SA went on to accelerate from the 11th over onward as Dussen welcomed Dhannajaya de Silva with a six and two fours. Both De Kock and Dussen were at their sublime best and scored heavily. However, both players were dismissed shortly after posting tons. Markram too came in and looked solid. His knock played a key role in helping SA post a big score.

Superb knocks from De Kock and Dussen

De Kock and Dussen added 70 runs from overs 10-20. And thereafter, the duo added 88 runs from overs 20-30. In the 31st over, De Kock perished right after scoring 100. He consumed 84 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes. Dussen perished for 108. He slammed 13 fours and 2 sixes. He was dismissed in the 35th over.

Markram goes big at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Markram was stupendous and brought up his century with a six from 49 balls. He dealt in boundaries, hitting 14 fours and three sixes. He finished on 106 before being dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka. Markram has now smashed the fastest ODI World Cup ton.

ICC World Cup: 3rd score of 400-plus for SA

SA have registered their highest score in ICC World Cup history. SA's previous best total was 411/4 versus Ireland on March 3, 2015. SA's other score of 400-plus came in the 2015 edition (408/5 versus West Indies in Sydney). Meanwhile, South Africa have now posted eight scores of 400-plus in ODI cricket. SA's best score remains 439/2 versus WI in January 2015.

The highest World Cup total as well

SA have posted the highest ODI World Cup score, surpassing Australia's 417/6 in 50 overs versus Afghanistan in 2015. South Africa are the only team with three 400-plus scores in World Cup history. India are the only other side with a 400-plus score.

A sorry show from the Lankan bowlers

It was a tough day for SL in the office. Kasun Rajitha conceded 90 runs from 10 overs. Madushanka conceded 86 from 10 overs, claiming two scalps. Matheesha Pathirana gave away 95 runs for one scalp from 10 overs. Dunith Wellalage gave away 81 runs from his 10 overs as well.

Klaasen and Miller chip in as well

Klaasen scored a 20-ball 32. His knock was laced with one four and three sixes. Meanwhile, David Miller was at his best, scoring 39* from 21 balls. He smashed three fours and two sixes.