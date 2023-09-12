Quinton de Kock clocks his 30th ODI fifty: Key stats

Sports

Quinton de Kock clocks his 30th ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 12, 2023 | 07:54 pm 2 min read

Quinton de Kock slammed his third fifty against Australia in ODIs (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a fine start in the third ODI against Australia at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The wicket-keeper batter registered his 30th ODI fifty and his third against Australia in this format. De Kock, partnering with Temba Bavuma, handed SA a very good start as the openers added 146 runs in a must-win clash. Here we decode the stats.

A show of intent from QDK

The SA wicket-keeper batter showed great intent against the Australian bowlers right from the start. While he punished the loose balls, Bavuma held the innings together. The duo complimented each other and it saw the Proteas cross the 140-run mark. QDK smashed a 77-ball 82, a knock studded with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 106.49. Travis Head dismissed him.

De Kock completes 6,100 ODI runs

Playing his 143rd ODI match, de Kock has amassed 6,104 runs at an average of 44.88. Besides slamming 30 fifties, he has hammered 17 ODI centuries. The veteran dasher has maintained a strike rate of 96.17. His highest score of 178 in ODIs came against Australia in 2016 at the Centurion. Against Australia, he has amassed 837 runs in 26 matches at 33.48.

Second-fastest SA batter to reach 6,000 ODI runs

Earlier in the second ODI against Australia, QDK became the seventh SA batter to complete 6,000 runs in ODIs. He became the second-fastest SA batter to complete the milestone as he reached there in 142 innings. Among SA batters, only Hashim Amla has reached the landmark before him in 123 ODI innings. AB de Villiers reached the milestone of 6,000 runs in 147 innings.

Share this timeline