Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 31, 2023 | 12:11 pm 3 min read

Skipper Mitchell Marsh played a blistering 92*-run knock in the opener (Source: X/@ICC)

South Africa will fight for a series-leveling win in the second T20I of the three-match series against Australia. The Aussies put up a dominating show in the opener and recorded a 111-run triumph. Skipper Mitchell Marsh led from the front and played a blistering 92*-run knock. The Proteas side needs to work on several areas to bounce back. Here is the preview.

The summary of 1st T20I

Australia touched the 70-run mark in the sixth over after being put to bat. Although the Aussies were reduced to 77/4, Marsh and Tim David (64) shared a 97-run stand. Aaron Hardie slammed 23 as Australia managed 226/6. For SA, only Reeza Hendricks (56), Rassie van der Dussen (21), and Marco Jansen (20) scored in double figures. Debutant Tanveer Sangha recorded a four-wicket haul.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host the second T20I on September 1 (9:30pm IST). The series opener was also played here as batters enjoyed a gala time. Pacers also got some assistance early on. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 20 T20Is played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app.

A look at the head-to-head record

South Africa have eight wins and 15 defeats against Australia in the T20I format. At home, SA have six wins and eight losses against Australia in T20Is. Australia previously played a bilateral T20I series in SA in February 2020. They won by 2-1. Meanwhile, before this series, Australia and SA last met in T20Is in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

South Africa (Probable XI): Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (C), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (WK), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi. Australia (Probable XI): Matthew Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (C), Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Spencer Johnson.

Here are the key performers

Aiden Markram has an average and strike rate of 38.92 and 149.69, respectively, in T20Is. Dewald Brevis owns the highest individual T20 score in South Africa (162). Tim David has scored the most T20 runs in overs between 16 and 20 this year, 443 (SR: 190.12). Earlier this month, Spencer Johnson claimed 3/1 in 20 balls on his The Hundred debut.

