Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is

Sports

Chris Jordan replaces injured Josh Tongue for New Zealand T20Is

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 26, 2023 | 05:19 pm 2 min read

Chris Jordan is England's highest wicket-taker in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Josh Tongue has been ruled out of the upcoming four-match home T20I series against New Zealand, starting on August 30. Tongue, who made his Test debut a couple of months ago, was expected to receive his maiden T20I cap in the series. Meanwhile, veteran pacer Chris Jordan has been drafted in as his replacement. Here are further details.

Tongue suffers a pectoral injury

According to ESPNcricinfo, Tongue has suffered a pectoral injury. The 25-year-old, hence, will also miss the knock-out stage of Manchester Originals' The Hundred campaign. Originals are set to meet Southern Brave in the Eliminator on Saturday. Meanwhile, Tongue has joined uncapped bowler (in T20Is) John Turner in missing out the New Zealand series with an injury.

A look at Tongue's stats

Tongue, who claimed a fifer on his Test debut against Ireland, has returned with 10 scalps in his first two Tests at 25.70. Meanwhile, in T20 cricket, he has scalped 15 wickets in as many games at a higher economy rate of 9.52. The right-arm pacer has snapped seven wickets in five games in The Hundred 2023 (ER: 9.86).

Chris Jordan seeking redemption

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Jordan has been given another chance in the T20I format. With 96 scalps in 87 games at an economy of 8.72, the pacer is England's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He last played for the Three Lions in the away T20I series against Bangladesh in March this year. Jordan could manage a solitary wicket across three games in that series.

Share this timeline