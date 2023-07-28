Ashes 5th Test: Moeen will not field on Day 2

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 28, 2023 | 04:41 pm 2 min read

Moeen Ali sustained a groin injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali will not bowl or field on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Ashes 2023 Test, as per BBC Sport. The southpaw suffered a groin injury while batting on Day 1. He, hence, did not come out to the field in the evening session. Moeen's participation in the remainder of the game is now under dark clouds. Here are further details.

Moeen sustained a groin injury

Moeen looked in discomfort after taking a single while batting after lunch. England physio Steve Griffin subsequently came out for treatment and the southpaw took painkillers before resuming his innings. As the veteran struggled to move, he opted to go all out and smoked 23 runs off his next nine balls. He eventually fell prey to Pat Cummins for a 47-ball 34.

England left with just one spin-bowling option

With Moeen being injured, England are left with just one spin-bowling option in Joe Root. Moreover, skipper Ben Stokes is unlikely to bowl due to his knee issues. This reduces the hosts to four pacers, all aging over 33. Harry Brook, who owns a solitary Test wicket, is likely to chip in with his right-arm medium-fast bowling.

Here are Moeen's Test numbers

Standing in his 68th Test, Moeen has raced to 3,065 runs at 28.12. Moeen has slammed 15 fifties besides five tons in the format. Moeen has also scalped 201 wickets at 37.49 with the help of five fifers. Notably, the 36-year-old came out of Test retirement to play Ashes 2023. Hence, he might be playing his last Test.

Summary of Day 1

England, who enforced their Bazball into play, were folded for 283 while batting first at London's Kennington Oval. Harry Brook starred for them with a fiery 85 while opener Ben Duckett contributed with 41 runs. Mitchell Starc took four wickets for the Aussies. In response, Australia finished at 61/1 at stumps as Usman Khawaja (26) brilliantly tackled the England pacers.

