3rd Ashes Test: England start well in pursuit of 251

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 09, 2023 | 12:22 am 2 min read

A rain-hit Day 3 saw just 32 overs being bowled as the third Ashes Test is nicely poised (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

A rain-hit Day 3 saw just 25.1 overs being bowled as the third Ashes Test is nicely poised. Australia were 116/4 at stumps on Day 2 before rain didn't allow any game since morning. Once play resumed, one over was possible and after a slight delay 24 overs were played. Led by Travis head, Australia managed 224/10. England remain unscathed at stumps (27/0).

Australia reduced to 170/8

Chris Woakes handed England the perfect start by dismissing Mitchell Marsh in the third over of the day. Woakes saw his ball kiss the gloves of Marsh late on. And then, Woakes dismissed Alex Carey as the ball touched his gloves and crashed onto the stumps. Mark Wood then got Mitchell Starc (16) and Pat Cummins (1) to leave the Aussies reeling at 170/8.

Head takes over before England end the show

Australia were comforted by Head as he led the charge and helped his side get to 224/10. Head finished with a knock of 77. He has raced to 2,808 runs at 46.80. Head smashed his 16th fifty before being dismissed by Stuart Broad. Head's knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes. Broad claimed the last two wickets to end Australia's innings.

Woakes and Broad finish with three-fers

Woakes and Broad claimed three-fers for England in the second innings. Woakes managed 3/68 from 18 overs. Broad claimed figures worth 3/45 from 14.1 overs. England were set a 251-run target.

England openers start well

England were off to a solid start in pursuit of 251. Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley made sure the hosts remained unscathed. Pat Cummins was costly, conceding 17 from his two overs. England have hit four boundaries.

