Ashes 2023, 2nd Test: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 27, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

Broad has dismissed Warner 15 times in Test cricket (Source: ICC)

Cricket's biggest rivalry will unfold on June 28 when England will take the field against Australia for the second Ashes Test at the Lord's. Tempers will flare as some of the biggest stars will cross swords. It will be the duels that decide the fate of the game. Australia will look to extend their lead, while England aim a comeback. Here's more.

James Anderson vs Steve Smith

James Anderson enjoys bowling at Lord's as he is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 117 wickets in 27 Tests. The veteran pacer has dismissed Steve Smith eight times in Test cricket. Smith owns an impressive average of 50.9. Smith has amassed 1,649 runs in 15 away Ashes Tests at 61.07. He has slammed six centuries and as many fifties against England.

Stuart Broad vs David Warner

Stuart Broad is in sensational form heading into the Lord's Test. He has troubled Australia's veteran opener David Warner throughout his career. Broad has dismissed Warner 15 times in 47 innings, while the latter averages only 26.80 against him. He has claimed 108 wickets at Lord's, he is the second-highest wicket-taker at this venue. Warner has amassed 696 runs in 14 away Ashes Tests.

Joe Root vs Nathan Lyon

England's talisman Joe Root was sensational in the Edgbaston Test as he slammed a beautiful hundred in the first innings. However, Nathan Lyon enjoys a great record against him in Test cricket. Root has fallen prey to Lyon eight times while scoring 439 runs across 37 innings. He owns an average of 54.87 against the offspinner. Root has amassed 1,680 runs at the Lord's.

Ben Stokes vs Pat Cummins

Although his captaincy stint has been fantastic, Ben Stokes is short on runs recently in the longest format. He scored a decent 43 before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins in the second innings at Edgbaston. Cummins has removed him five times in 18 innings, while he only averages 29 against the Australian skipper. Overall, Stokes has compiled 1,201 runs against Australia in 20 Tests.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test and conditions will favor all parties. The pitch will help the pacers but as the innings progresses batters will score runs. In 151 Tests here, 51 of them have been won by teams batting first. Sony Sports Network will telecast the game whereas the SonyLIV app will live-stream the match on June 28 from 3:30pm IST onward.

