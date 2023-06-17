Sports

Ashes, Edgbaston Test: Khawaja helps Australia dominate Day 2 proceedings

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 17, 2023 | 11:32 pm 3 min read

Usman Khawaja smoked a sensational unbeaten 126 as Australia finished Day 2 of the first Ashes Test on 311/5

Usman Khawaja smoked a sensational unbeaten 126 as Australia finished Day 2 of the first Ashes Test on 311/5 in Birmingham. Australia resumed Day 2 on 14/0 after England had made a surprise declaration at 393/8 on Friday. England started the day well and picked key scalps but Khawaja dug in, sharing crucial partnerships along the way. Australia trail England by 82 runs.

Day 2 summary of the match

Australia were jolted back after losing two quick scalps within the first hour. Steve Smith hung in there before being dismissed by Ben Stokes to leave Australia at 67/3. Khawaja and the in-form Travis Head then shared an 81-run stand. After Head's dismissal, Khawaja added a 72-run stand alongside Cameron Green. Khawaja wrapped up his hundred, besides adding another solid stand alongside Alex Carey.

Broad gets Warner and Labuschagne

Stuart Broad started the day on a strong note for England. He dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne off successive balls. Warner played a loose shot, trying to cut a ball away on the off. Broad then had Labuschagne off the very next ball to send the fans at Edgbaston into a frenzy. Labuschagne played a loose drive with no foot movement.

Broad dismisses Warner for the 15th time

Warner has been dismissed on 15 occasions by Broad, being ruffled up easily. As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has scored 397 from 734 balls at 26.46. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed nine times now by Broad, while he has mustered 158 runs from 329 balls at a paltry average of 17.55.

Head scores a 63-ball 50

Head came in and looked positive from the beginning. It was another counterattacking knock from the southpaw. He got to his fifty with a three, having faced 60 balls. Head was then dismissed by Moeen Ali after trying to dance out of the crease and go for a biggie. Head has raced to 3,592 runs from 38 matches at an average of 47.13.

Khawaja registers his 15th Test century

Khawaja's 15th Test hundred was an emotional one as he battled out there in the middle and batted for the entire day. Australia benefited from Khawaja's determination as he brought up a maiden ton in England. His 126* came from 279 balls. What stood out for the southpaw was three key partnerships stitched to dent England's march.

Carey ends the day on a high

Carey came to the crease when Australia were 220/5 and then showcased his credibility. His positive approach and how he counterattacked the new ball, helped Australia gain momentum. Carey is unbeaten on 52, sharing a 91*-run stand alongside Khawaja.

Broad and Moeen claim two scalps each

Besides Broad's early burst, England bowled well in patches. Stokes dismissed the dangerous Smith and put England on the front foot. Moeen did a fine job and got both Head and Green. However, he proved to be costly. England were ambitious with the new ball and Broad thought he had Khawaja but a no-ball saved the latter. Australia then gained control of the proceedings.

