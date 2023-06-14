Sports

India to tour England twice in next six years: Details

June 14, 2023

India yet to win Test series in England since 2007

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the list of England's international matches, set to be held between 2025 and 2031, on Wednesday. According to the schedule, India will tour England twice, in 2025 and 2029, respectively. Besides, the cricket board also announced the venues for the next two Ashes series to be hosted in the UK. Here are further details.

India will play at these venues

India will play a five-match Test series in England in 2025 and 2029. In 2025, the matches will be held at Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Headingley, and Emirates Old Trafford. Besides, Lord's, The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford, and The Ageas Bowl will host the five games on India's following tour to the UK (in 2029).

India haven't won a series in England since 2007

India are yet to win a Test series in England since 2007 when Rahul Dravid guided them to a 1-0 win. India then lost in 2011, 2014, and 2018. They had an opportunity to win the 2021 series but lost the rescheduled Edgbaston Test.

The venues for next two Ashes in England

As stated, the ECB also announced the venues for the next two Ashes in the UK. The 2027 edition will be played at Lord's, The Oval, Edgbaston, Trent Bridge and The Ageas Bowl. Notably, the Ageas Bowl will host its first-ever Ashes Test. In 2031, Lord's, The Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley, and Trent Bridge will host the Ashes games.

Ashes 2023: Here is the schedule

The Ashes 2023 will be underway in Birmingham from June 16. The iconic Lord's in London will play host to the second Test, starting June 28. The third Test will be held at Headingley, Leeds, from July 6. The urn then moves to the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (July 19), while Kennington Oval in London will host the fifth Test.

WTC 2025 final to be held in Lord's

The ICC, on Wednesday, announced that Lord's will host the 2025 World Test Championship final. The venue had some sponsorship issues to stage the 2023 final between Australia and India. As a result, The Oval played host to the summit clash. Notably, the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand was played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, in 2021 in a bio-secure bubble.

