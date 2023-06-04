Sports

Ashes 2023: Here's all you need to know

Ashes 2023: Here's all you need to know

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 04, 2023, 10:02 pm 3 min read

Edgbaston will host the first Test

England and Australia are set to square off in the upcoming Ashes series. The first Test of the five-match series begins on June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. In 2021/22, Australia retained the Ashes title after thrashing England 4-0. The two teams will yet again battle it out for the historic urn. Here's all you need to know about the impending Ashes edition.

All about The Ashes

The Ashes, a Test series played between England and Australia, has a significant history. It is regarded as one of the most competitive rivalries in the format. The two nations take on each other in an epic five-match Test series. The Ashes series is held at least once every two years, alternatively by England and Australia.

The origin of Ashes

The term 'Ashes' was first used in a derisive obituary published in a British newspaper after Australia won the Oval Test (1882), their first Test win on English soil. It stated English cricket had died and its "body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia". Thereafter, the then-English captain, Ivo Bligh, had vowed to "regain those ashes".

Ashes 2023: Here is the schedule

As stated, Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the series opener from June 16. The iconic Lord's in London will play host to the second Test, starting June 28. The third Test will be held at Headingley, Leeds, from July 6. The urn then moves to the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (July 19), while Kennington Oval in London will host the fifth Test.

A look at the notable facts

England have never completed a whitewash against Australia in the Ashes history. Their best result was in 1978/79 (5-1). The 1948 Australian team captained by Sir Donald Bradman didn't lose a single Test during their tour of England. This saw them earn the title, 'The Invincibles'. Several people regarded the 1948 side as the best-ever cricket team. Bradman's side won the series 4-0.

Head-to-head record: Australia 150-140 England

The two teams have clashed in as many as 356 Test matches, with Australia winning 150. While England lost 110, a total of 96 matches ended in a draw. England and Australia have been neck-to-neck while playing in England. Australia have a win-loss record of 51-53 in this regard. Notably, the Aussies have defeated England in 99 Tests at home.

England's dominance at home

Over the years, England have dominated Australia in the Ashes at home. It is worth noting that Australia are yet to win the Ashes in England in over two decades. Their last series win in this regard came in July 2001 (Australia beat England 4-1). England defeated Australia in 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2015 at home. The one in 2019 ended in a draw.

Steven Smith can break these records

Australian batter Steven Smith is presently the fifth-highest run-scorer in the Ashes, having slammed 3,044 at 59.68. He is behind Bradman (5,028), Jack Hobbs (3,636), Allan Border (3,222), and Steve Waugh (3,173) on the list. Smith can occupy the second spot by the end of the series. By scoring one more, Smith will equal Hobbs's record (12) of the second-most Ashes centuries.