2023 French Open, Novak Djokovic reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

Jun 04, 2023

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has booked a berth in the quarter-finals of the 2023 French Open after beating Juan Pablo Varillas in straight sets. Djokovic enjoyed a better start this time around, winning the first set 6-3. He then enjoyed a firm control to seal the deal. Djokovic claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win in the next two sets. Here's more.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda in a hard-fought three sets. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively.

Djokovic races to 345 wins at Grand Slams

Djokovic owns a 24-4 win-loss record in 2023. His tally across the two Slams read 11-0 post this win. Overall at Grand Slams, Djokovic has raced to a 345-47 win-loss record. Meanwhile, his tally at the French Open is 89-16. Djokovic is looking to win his 23rd Grand Slam honor and a third here at Roland Garros.

Djokovic clocks these numbers

Djokovic has reached the last eight for the 17th time here at Roland Garros and a 14th in succession. Last year, he was ousted in the quarters. Notably, this was the first meeting between Djokovic and Varillas.