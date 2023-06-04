Sports

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Spanish GP: Key stats

F1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Spanish GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 04, 2023, 08:12 pm 1 min read

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday. Notably, Verstappen set the pole on Saturday in a dramatic turn of events that saw a collision between the Mercedes drivers. Verstappen showcased his brilliance on race day and stayed ahead with a sensible head. Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton team-mate George Russell claimed the other two podium finishes.

84th podium and 40th race win for Verstappen

Verstappen claimed his 84th podium and a seventh successive one this season. He also claimed his 40th race win and a fifth this season after the Bahrain GP, Australian GP, Miami GP, and Monaco GP respectively. Verstappen has won his third Spanish GP (also in 2016 and 2022). Meanwhile, Verstappen has claimed five wins and two second-placed finishes this season.

193rd podium finish for Hamilton

Hamilton claimed his second podium finish this season, having earlier finished second in Australia. He now has 193 podium finishes. Hamilton has been amongst the points in each of the seven races this season. He finished fifth in Bahrain, fourth in Jeddah, sixth in Azerbaijan, sixth in Miami, and fourth in Monaco respectively.