ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle: Here are the key details

Written by Parth Dhall June 14, 2023 | 04:43 pm 3 min read

Pat Cummins led Australia to the ICC WTC mace (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the key details of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle on Wednesday. As many as 68 Tests scheduled across 27 series will be played in the next two years. The iconic Ashes, starting June 16, will mark the beginning of this WTC cycle. Notably, the final will be held at Lord's this time. Here are further details.

Nine teams to play six series each

Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies will feature in the WTC 2023-25 cycle. Each of the 27 series will have two to five series. Meanwhile, the nine competing teams will play six series each - three at home and three overseas. Customarily, the top two teams will qualify for the final scheduled at Lord's.

A look at other notable points

As has been the case, the standings will be determined by the percentage of points earned. There are 12 points available for each win in the WTC. While four points will be awarded to each team for a draw, a team will earn six for a tie. While a loss will lead to no point deduction, teams can lose points for slow over-rates.

England to play 21 Tests

In the following WTC cycle, England will feature in the most number of Test matches (21). Both Australia and India will play 19 Test matches each during the cycle. Pakistan will have to compete in 14 Tests.

India to play five Tests each against England and Australia

Like the 2021-23 cycle, India's Test series against England will comprise five Test matches. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between the 2021-23 WTC winners Australia and runners-up India will be extended to five Tests. The two teams will lock horns in a five-match Test series for the first time since 1992.

Lord's to host the final in 2025

Finally, the iconic Lord's Stadium has got hold of a WTC final. As per ESPNcricinfo, the venue had some sponsorship issues to stage the 2023 final between Australia and India. As a result, The Oval played host to the summit clash. Notably, the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand was played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton, in 2021 in a bio-secure bubble.

Australia would look to defend their title

Australia won the coveted ICC Test mace after beating India in the WTC 2021-23 final at The Oval on June 11. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling Team India out for 234 on Day 5. Australia became the first side to win each of the four ICC trophies - the ICC T20 World Cup, the 50-over World Cup, the Champions Trophy, and the WTC.

