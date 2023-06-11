Sports

Australia become first side to clinch all four ICC trophies

Written by Parth Dhall June 11, 2023 | 06:08 pm 5 min read

Australia bowled out India on Day 5 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia won the coveted ICC Test mace after beating India in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final at The Oval on June 11. The Aussies successfully defended 443, bowling Team India out for 234 on Day 5. Australia have become the first side to win the ICC T20 World Cup, 50-over World Cup, Champions Trophy, and the WTC. Here are the key stats.

How did the final pan out?

India elected to field under overcast conditions. A double-century stand between Steven Smith (121) and Travis Head (163) propelled Australia to 469. Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer. India scored 296, with Ajinkya Rahane (89), Ravindra Jadeja (48), and Shardul Thakur (51) saving the day. Australia declared on 270/8, giving India a 444-run target. Kohli, Rahane, and KS Bharat toiled hard, but India fell short.

Second side to win the Test mace

Australia are the second side to win the coveted ICC Test mace. New Zealand were crowned the winners of the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-21) after they beat India in the final at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

All four ICC trophies in the cabinet

Australia have become the first-ever side to win each of the four ICC trophies. They are the most successful side in the 50-over World Cup, having won the 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015 editions. Australia won back-to-back Champions Trophy titles in 2006 and 2009. They clinched their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 before winning the WTC this year.

Australia's fourth-highest stand vs India (any wicket)

A 285-run stand between Smith and Head laid the foundation of Australia's win. According to Cricbuzz, this is now the fourth-highest partnership for Australia against India for any wicket. A look at the top three stands: Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke (386 in 2012), Clarke and Michael Hussey (334* in 2012), Ponting and Clarke (288 in 2012).

Second-highest fourth-wicket partnership for Australia in England

Head and Smith stitched the second-highest partnership for Australia in England for the fourth wicket. Sir Donald Bradman and Bill Ponsford added 388 runs for the fourth wicket against England at Headingley in 1934.

Smith overtakes legend Hayden

Smith's tally of 31 tons is now the third-most for Australia in Tests. Matthew Hayden finished his career with 30 Test centuries. Only Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of the former in this regard. No other active player owns more Test tons than Smith. Former England skipper Joe Root follows Smith on this list, having slammed 29 Test centuries.

Nine Test tons against India

Smith now has nine centuries against India in Test cricket, the joint-most by a batter along with Root. The former broke the record of Ponting, Sir Vivian Richards, and Sir Garfield Sobers, each of whom has eight such tons. Smith now owns the joint-second-most centuries by a visiting batter in England (7), with Waugh. Bradman tops the list with 11 tons.

2,000 Test runs against India

During the course of his knock, the veteran batter also brought up 2,000 Test runs against the Indian team. Smith became only the third Australian and eighth player overall to get the massive feat.

First-ever centurion in WTC final

Head became the first-ever centurion in WTC final history on Day 1. He launched his counter-attack after Australia lost three wickets. The left-handed batter kept the scoreboard ticking, having reached the 50-run mark in the 44th over with a four. Head brought up his century off 106 balls in the final session. He finally departed on Day 2 for 163 off 174 balls.

Second-highest Test score for Australia at a neutral venue

Head has become just the second Australian batter to have scored over 150 in a Test innings at a neutral venue. Warren Bardsley is the only other Australian to do so. having slammed 164 against South Africa at Lord's in 1912.

Rahane's dream return to Tests

Former Indian vice-captain, Rahane, made a dream return to Tests. He smashed a brilliant half-century against the odds in the first innings. Rahane smashed a gritty 89 off 129 balls (11 fours, 1 six). During his knock, the veteran batter also became the 13th Indian to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Rahane smashed a valiant 46(108) in the second innings too.

Most consecutive 50-plus scores at The Oval

Having lost KS Bharat early on Day 3, India were in trouble, but Shardul Thakur played splendidly to over 100 runs alongside Rahane, taking India beyond the 260. Thakur slammed his third consecutive Test fifty (51) at The Oval in three Tests. He has equaled Bradman and Allan Border with the most consecutive 50-plus scores at this venue in Tests.

Kohli completes 5,000 international runs against Australia

Kohli, who fancies tackling the Aussies, scored 14 and 49 in the two innings. In the second innings, Kohli became the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to complete 5,000 international runs against Australia. Over a decade after retiring, the Master Blaster is still the highest run-scorer against Australia across formats. He smashed 6,707 runs at 49.68 against the Aussies.

Other records broken by Kohli

Earlier in the Test, Kohli became just the fifth Indian to complete 2,000 runs against Australia in Test cricket. He joined Tendulkar (3,630), VVS Laxman (2,434), Rahul Dravid (2,143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2,074) on the elite list. Notably, Kohli is the only batter besides the great Bradman to have 5,000+ runs and a 50+ average against a single team in international cricket.

50 Test wickets for Siraj

Siraj, the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings, completed 50 Test wickets. He took the milestone wicket after getting rid of Nathan Lyon in the final session. Siraj became the 42nd Indian bowler to touch the 50-wicket mark in Test matches. The right-arm pacer took four wickets for 108 runs (1st innings), having completed his fourth four-wicket haul in the format.

Cummins completes 50 Test wickets against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins bowled tight lengths throughout the match. He completed 50 Test wickets against India by dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara in the second innings. He became the sixth Australian bowler to complete the milestone and third among active Australians. Nathan Lyon, Brett Lee, Richie Benaud, Glenn McGrath, and Josh Hazlewood are the Australians who have achieved this feat against India in Test cricket.

