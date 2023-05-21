Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, RCB vs GT: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 21, 2023, 02:16 am 2 min read

Rashid Khan has scalped 23 wickets in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Gujarat Titans at home in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. RCB need to win this game to sure up their place in the playoffs, whereas GT have already qualified and will play Qualifier 1. RCB have won seven out of 13 matches, while GT prevailed nine times. Here is the statistical preview.

Here's the H2H record

Defending champions GT made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have featured against RCB in two IPL matches. There's nothing to separate the two teams as they have won one match apiece. In their last meeting, RCB won by eight wickets last season. GT batted first and posted 168/5, which was chased down by RCB. Virat Kohli slammed a 54-ball 73.

A look at the stadium stats

9.76 is the average run rate batting first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. Teams batting first have won four out of six games in IPL 2023. RCB have registered 39 wins out of 83 IPL matches (excluding Super Over wins). They have won three home matches this season out of six games. Teams have scored 180-plus runs in five out of six matches.

Harshal Patel closing in on 100 wickets for RCB

Harshal Patel has had a decent campaign in IPL 2023. He has shown great consistency over the years for RCB. He is just a couple of scalps away from becoming the second bowler to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Harshal is the second-highest wicket-taker for RCB, only behind Yuzvendra Chahal (139) on the wickets tally. He has claimed 13 wickets this season (ER: 9.88).

Rashid Khan's numbers against RCB

Rashid Khan has been exceptional for GT this season. He was pivotal to their success last season and has carried that form to IPL 2023. Rashid has a decent record against RCB, having claimed 14 wickets in 12 IPL appearances at an average of 25.57. He has scalped 23 wickets this season and is the joint-highest wicket-taker along with his teammate, Mohammed Shami.

Here are numbers related to the match

Shami has scalped 15 Powerplay wickets this season, the most by any other bowler. Mohammed Siraj has also shone for RCB with nine powerplay wickets (ER: 6.07) Faf du Plessis has slammed 334 runs in this phase, the second-highest runs in the Powerplay this season. Rashid has claimed 15 wickets in the middle overs (7-16), the third-highest wicket-taker in this phase in IPL 2023.