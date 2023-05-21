Sports

IPL 2023: RCB host GT in ultimate test for playoffs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 21, 2023, 02:12 am 2 min read

RCB will need to win their last league game against GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will meet Gujarat Titans in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. This will be the last league-stage game of this season's IPL. GT have already secured their place in Qualifier 1 as the table topper, whereas RCB will hope to beat them and secure their place in the top four. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the fixture on May 21 from 7:30pm IST. The strip here is very suitable for batters as they play on the up, and the shorter dimension also helps their cause. 9.76 reads the average run rate batting first at this venue in IPL 2023. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

Here's a look at the H2H record

Defending champions GT made their IPL debut last season, and therefore, they have featured against RCB in two IPL matches. There's nothing to separate the two teams as they have won one match apiece. In their last meeting, RCB won by eight wickets last season. GT batted first and posted 168/5, which was chased down by RCB. Virat Kohli slammed a 54-ball 73.

Here are the probable playing XIs

RCB probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wicket-keeper), Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj. GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami.

Who are the key performers?

Du Plessis is in exquisite form this season, having scored 702 runs at an average of 58.50 (50s: 8). Gill has also slammed 576 runs in 13 matches with a strike rate of 146.19. Shami leads the "Purple Cap' race with 23 wickets (ER: 7.54). Rashid has also claimed 23 scalps this season in 13 matches. Kohli has smashed 538 runs at 44.83.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, and Wayne Parnell. Fantasy option 2: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan (vc), Mohammed Shami, and Harshal Patel.