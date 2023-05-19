Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Pitch report (HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 19, 2023, 09:44 am 2 min read

PBKS have five wins at this venue (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will be up against Rajasthan Royals in Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). It is the last league game for both sides, which are stranded at 12 points apiece. While the winner will practically stay alive in the playoff race, the loser is bound to get knocked out. Here we look at the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host this affair on May 19. Only one game has been played here this season so far which saw Delhi Capitals claiming a 15-run win after posting 213. Bowlers had a hard time in the DC vs PBKS game as the even bounce allowed batters to play their shots. A tough challenge lies ahead of spinners.

Here are the stadium stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, 8.97 is the average run rate of teams batting first in IPL here. Teams batting first have won six of the 10 IPL games played here. The highest score posted here at this venue is by Punjab Kings (232/2 versus Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011). PBKS's 116/10 against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2011 is the lowest team score here.

PBKS's stats at this venue

The Dharamsala stadium has hosted several home games for PBKS. In 10 matches at this venue, the Kings have prevailed just five times. Before the ongoing season, PBKS last played in Dharamsala in 2013. They won both their games here that season, against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians respectively. Meanwhile, RR will be playing for the first time at this picturesque venue.

A look at the key performers

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan played a 95*-run knock here in the 2011 season. Liam Livingstone smothered a fiery 48-ball 94 in his preceding outing here. Sam Curran (2/36 in four overs) was PBKS's lone wicket-taker in the DC match. Yuzvendra Chahal returned with 1/27 in his only T20 outing here. Ravichandran Ashwin returned with two wickets in three T20 games here (ER: 6.08).

A look at the Probable XIs

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh. Rajasthan Royals Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal. Impact subs: Prabhsimran Singh and Devdutt Padikkal.

