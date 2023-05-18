Sports

Shikhar Dhawan vs Trent Boult in IPL: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 18, 2023, 01:21 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be up against each other in their respective last league games of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium on May 19. While the winner will stay alive in the playoff race, the loser will get knocked out. Shikhar Dhawan's battle with Trent Boult would be enticing. Here we decode their stats.

Boult has dismissed Dhawan once

As both Boult and Dhawan open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. Across 11 IPL meetings, Boult has dismissed Dhawan just once. The left-handed batter, however, has accumulated just 80 runs off 71 deliveries in this battle. Dhawan has fallen prey to the left-arm pacer once in three T20I meetings as well (Batting SR: 170).

Their numbers in powerplay

Boult is known for his exploits in the powerplay and has snapped 49 wickets in this phase in the IPL. This season, he has claimed nine powerplay wickets, only behind Mohammed Shami (15). Meanwhile, Dhawan has garnered 3,275 runs in this phase in his celebrated IPL career, striking at 122.47. His powerplay strike rate this season reads 136.53 (Dismissals: 5).

Dhawan's numbers against left-arm pacers

Dhawan has not really struggled versus left-arm pacers in IPL, getting dismissed 26 times in 118 meetings. He strikes at 128.70 against them. His SR against them this season has gone up to 150. Against left-handed batters, Boult has 28 dismissals in 75 IPL innings at an economy rate of 8.06. This season, he has dismissed two southpaws, conceding runs at 6.62.

Overall IPL numbers

Dhawan has blown hot and cold this season, accumulating 356 runs in 10 games, striking at 142.97. The second-highest run-getter in IPL, Dhawan has overall raced to 6,600 runs in 216 games at 35.48. On the other hand, Boult has mustered 104 wickets in 87 IPL fixtures at 26.46. The speedster has snapped 12 wickets in nine matches this season (ER: 8.14).