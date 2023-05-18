Sports

Jos Buttler vs PBKS in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 18, 2023, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Buttler has blown hot and cold this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Eyes will be on Jos Buttler as Punjab Kings meet Rajasthan Royals in Match 66 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Dharamshala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium will host this clash on May 19. It's the last league game for both teams and only the winner's outside chances of a playoff qualification will be alive. Here are Buttler's stats against PBKS.

Buttler owns four fifties versus the Kings

Buttler has certainly enjoyed tackling PBKS in the past. In 12 games against them, the Englishman has clobbered 435 runs at an impressive average of 39.54. While he owns four fifties against the Kings, his strike rate in this regard is 158.18. The RR opener managed an 11-ball 19, in a losing cause, when these two sides met earlier in the season.

Numbers against key PBKS bowlers

Though Buttler has fallen prey to Rahul Chahar twice in three IPL meetings, his strike rate against the leg-spinner is 165.38. The dasher has smoked Kagiso Rabada for 47 runs off 25 balls while getting dismissed once. Against Arshdeep Singh, he has 25 runs off 16 balls and a solitary dismissal. His strike rate against Sam Curran is 161.90 without getting dismissed.

Mixed campaign in IPL 2023

Runs have dried up for Buttler after the dasher displayed some brilliant performances in the first half of the season. In 13 games so far, he has smoked 392 runs at 30.15 with the help of four fifties. His strike rate of 141 is pretty impressive. The dasher was dismissed for ducks in his preceding two assignments.

A look at his overall numbers

Buttler has raced to 3,223 runs in 95 IPL appearances at 38.36. He has made his runs at a strike rate of 148.59. The wicketkeeper batter has compiled 19 fifties and five centuries. Overall in T20s, Buttler has amassed 9,799 runs in 363 matches (50s: 69, 100s: 6). He is the second-highest runscorer among English batters in T20s (Alex Hales - 10,916).