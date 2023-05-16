Sports

IPL 2023: Klaasen slams a fighting fifty in SRH's defeat

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the latter qualified for the playoffs. The Titans successfully defended 188/9, with Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma sharing eight wickets. A valiant knock by SRH's middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen went in vain. Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar inflicted GT's batting collapse with a five-wicket haul.

A rescuing act by Klaasen

Klaasen yet again played a rescuing knock for the Orange Army. Although SRH were reduced to 59/7, he took them past the 120-run mark. Klaasen shared a 68-run stand with Bhuvneshwar, who also held one end. The former became the first SRH batter to complete 300 runs in the ongoing season. Klaasen, who smashed 64(44), completed his second fifty of IPL 2023.

Klaasen averages over 46 in IPL 2023

Klaasen's knock was laced with 4 fours and 3 sixes. He struck at 145.45. Klaasen now has 326 runs in IPL 2023 at 46.57. He owns a strike rate of 172.48. Overall, in the 20-over format, Klaasen has raced to 3,201 runs, bringing up his 19th fifty. Notably, he has scored 710 runs for South Africa at 23.66.