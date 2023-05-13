Sports

David Warner registers his 60th IPL fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 13, 2023, 11:22 pm 2 min read

David Warner slammed a 27-ball 54 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

David Warner slammed a 27-ball 54 versus Punjab Kings in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Warner and Phil Salt handed DC a great start for the team's pursuit of 168. However, DC lost six wickets in a space of 19 runs to surrender the tie. Warner brought up his 60th IPL fifty. Here are the stats.

A fine 54 from the blade of Warner's bat

DC were off to a solid start as Warner and Salt added 65 runs in the powerplay overs. Warner was on song, scoring 48 runs himself in the first six overs. Warner looked in good touch and picked the bad balls to dispatch them. He played some good shots through mid-wicket. Warner was finally dismissed by Harpreet Brar in the ninth over.

First player in IPL history to smash 60 half-centuries

DC skipper Warner smashed 10 fours and a six in his 54-run knock. Warner now has 384 runs from 12 games at 32.00 in IPL 2023. He smashed his 5th fifty this season. Overall, the southpaw has slammed 6,265 runs at 41.22. He is now the first player in IPL history to smash 60 half-centuries. He also has four IPL tons.

13th fifty for Warner versus Punjab

Warner has loved batting versus Punjab in the IPL and once again it was evident tonight. Warner has smashed 13 fifties versus Punjab in the IPL, having scored 1,059 runs at a stellar 50.42. He has 116 fours and 38 sixes versus the Kings. Warner is the only player to manage 1,000-plus runs versus Punjab Kings.

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner has now smacked 961 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the IPL. He has surpassed Virender Sehwag and become the top scorer at this venue. Warner carries an average of over 31 here.