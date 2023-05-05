Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 05, 2023, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Du Plessis has smoked 466 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals will be desperate for their fourth win of the season when they will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Just like DC, RCB are also coming off a win and will be high on confidence. Teams will expect their superstars to step up and their duels will attract many eyeballs. Here's more.

David Warner vs Mohammed Siraj

David Warner has not looked in his element this season. Whereas, Mohammed Siraj has been very impressive in the powerplay. Overall, the duo have met in five innings and Siraj has dismissed Warner once. The Australian smashed 55 runs at a strike rate of 177.41. In IPL 2023, Siraj has scalped eight powerplay wickets, whereas Warner owns a powerplay strike of 127.81.

Axar Patel vs Harshal Patel

Axar Patel has played mostly as a finisher for DC. So he will have to tackle Harshal Patel's slower ones later on in the innings They have met in four IPL innings and Harshal has never dismissed Axar, conceding only 19 runs off 16 deliveries. In IPL 2023, Axar has smoked 238 runs and scalped seven wickets, while Harshal has picked up 11 wickets.

Virat Kohli vs Kuldeep Yadav

Virat Kohli takes a cautious approach against Kuldeep Yadav in the IPL. He has fallen to him only once which is a testament to the fact that he generally avoids attacking Kuldeep. Virat's strike rate against him is only 113.63. He was dismissed twice by spinners in the last five matches. Kohli has tallied 364 runs this season, whereas Kuldeep has accumulated eight wickets.

Faf du Plessis vs Anrich Nortje

Faf du Plessis is on a run-scoring spree this season. However, Anrich Nortje hasn't been that effective for DC. But he will look to remove his compatriot early on. In four IPL meetings, Du Plessis owns a strike rate of 162.50 against Nortje and was dismissed once. Overall in T20s, Nortje has dismissed him twice in seven innings, conceding 34 runs in 27 deliveries.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the fixture. The pitch here is slow and assists the spinners. However, due to the shorter dimensions, batters will get value for their shots. 8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free from 7:30pm.

