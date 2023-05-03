Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 03, 2023

Dhawan has slammed 262 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Punjab Kings host the Mumbai Indians on May 3 (7:30pm). The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host the crucial clash. PBKS have won five out of nine matches, whereas MI have four wins under their belt from eight games. MI will look to carry the momentum from the last game. Here's more.

A look at the H2H record

MI and PBKS have played each other in 30 IPL clashes. There is nothing to separate the two sides as both teams have won 15 matches each. The last meeting saw PBKS win by 13 runs earlier this season. Punjab batted first and compiled 214/8. Sam Curran smoked a 29-ball 55. In response, MI could only manage 201/6. Arshdeep Singh finished with 4/29.

Dhawan has smoked 871 runs against MI

The PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has slammed 871 runs against MI, the highest by any other batter in the IPL. He has faced Mumbai in 27 matches and owns an average of 39.59. He has amassed six fifties against them. Dhawan missed the last match against MI this season due to an injury. In IPL 2023, He has scored 262 runs in six matches.

Rohit averages 33.83 against PBKS in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has blown hot and cold this season but relishes playing against PBKS. He scored a 27-ball 44 in the last match against them. Rohit has amassed 812 runs in 29 IPL appearances at an average of 33.83. He is the fifth-highest run-getter against PBKS in the IPL. He has slammed seven fifties and bats at a strike rate of 140.97.

Here are the approaching milestones

Jitesh Sharma (424) needs 76 runs to complete 500 runs for PBKS. Cameron Green (488) requires 12 runs to reach 500 runs in T20s. Jofra Archer (48) needs two more wickets to reach 50 IPL wickets. Jason Behrendorff (146) is four wickets away from 150 T20 scalps. Rohit (4,893) is 107 runs away from completing 5,000 runs for MI.