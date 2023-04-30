Sports

Devon Conway becomes joint-third-fastest to 5,000 T20 runs: Stats

Apr 30, 2023

Devon Conway slammed his fifth half-century of the season against the Punjab Kings in match number 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The Chennai Super Kings opener registered his eighth overall IPL fifty and helped his team reach 200/4. He started with a lot of intent and batted through the innings in the same manner. We decode the stats.

Conway played a sensational hand

The NZ dasher started brilliantly along with Ruturaj Gaikwad, as the CSK openers had a quickfire 86-run stand. CSK were 58/0 in the Powerplay and looked in decent touch. Once Gaikwad departed, Conway added 44 runs with Shivam Dube, taking the total to the 130-run mark. He continued his aggressive approach and smashed 16 fours and a solitary maximum. Conway returned unbeaten.

Joint-third-fastest to 5,000 T20 runs

Conway became the joint-third-fastest to complete 5,000 runs in T20s. He got to the milestone in 144 innings and is tied for the third spot with Shaun Marsh. Only, Chris Gayle (132) and KL Rahul (143) are ahead in this regard. He is the fifth NZ batter to reach the milestone, behind Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, and Glenn Phillips.

Best batting average in T20s (minimum 5,000 runs)

Conway's T20 average of 44.41 is the highest in the shortest format of the game, among batters owning at least 5,000 runs. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, with an average of 44.02 in T20s, trails him in this regard.

Fifth fifty in the sixth innings

Conway has truly delivered for CSK in IPL 2023, smashing 414 runs in nine matches at 59.14. This was his fifth 50-plus score in his last six innings in the season. Conway's scores this season read 1, 47, 0, 50, 83, 77*, 56, 8 and 92*. He has repeated his record of smashing three consecutive fifties for CSK from last the season.

His numbers in IPL 2023

Conway became the first CSK batter to score over 400 runs in IPL 2023. Overall, he is the second batter to accomplish this milestone after Royal Challengers Bangalore's Faf du Plessis, the incumbent Orange Cap holder, with 422 runs.

How did the CSK innings pan out?

CSK won the toss and decided to bat and they were off to a fiery start. The openers, Conway and Gaikwad added 86 runs. Later, Conway stitched a 44-run stand with Dube, taking the total beyond the 130-run mark. He continued the onslaught from his end, while cameos from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni helped CSK post 200/4. Rahul Chahar finished with 1/35.