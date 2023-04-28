Sports

Lucknow Super Giants smash the second-highest score in IPL history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023, 09:24 pm 2 min read

Lucknow Super Giants scored a staggering 257/5 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants scored a staggering 257/5 to post the second-highest team total ever in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. LSG achieved the score versus Punjab Kings in Mohali in match number 38. LSG's total is now only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's 263/5 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013. Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis hammered superb fifties for LSG as PBKS were found wanting.

LSG manage 74/2 in powerplay overs

After a quiet first over, Mayers hammered four boundaries in the next, taking Arshdeep Singh to the cleaners. Gurnoor Brar was targeted as well in the third over. LSG lost KL Rahul (12). Mayers also hammered Sikandar Raza and Rabada before being dismissed by the latter. His knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes. He slammed his fifty off 20 balls.

Mayers slams his fourth IPL fifty

Mayers has raced to 297 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.13. He struck his fourth fifty this season (SR: 160.54). Overall in the 20-over format, Mayers has amassed 2,158 runs. He smashed his 12th fifty.

LSG maintain scoring form in overs 7-15

In the middle overs, LSG continued in the same vein. Rahul Chahar gave away nine in the seventh. Gumoor conceded a whopping 24 runs in the eighth over. After a quiet ninth over, Sam Curran conceded 17 before giving away 11 next. In the 14th over, Liam Livingstone dismissed Ayush Badoni (43) before Nicholas Pooran tamed him. LSG finished on 184/3 after 15 overs.

Badoni and Stoinis do well in the middle overs

Badoni and Stoinis shared an excellent 89-run stand. Badoni was superb, smashing a 24-ball 43. He slammed three fours and three sixes. Stoinis also scored 49, keeping LSG on the front foot. Pooran joined him and got a seven-ball 19.

LSG hammer PBKS in the death overs

In the death overs (16-20), LSG kept the momentum in their favor. Rabada conceded 17 in the 16th over as LSG got to 200/3. Arshdeep gave away 16 runs in the next over before Rabada ended his spell with 19 runs (2/52). Curran got Stoinis in the 19th over but conceded 12. Arshdeep gave away 13 runs in the 20th over.

Fifty for Stoinis; Pooran slams a 19-ball 45

Stoinis took over from Mayers and hammered a classy 40-ball 73. His knock was laced with six fours and five sixes (SR: 182.50). Pooran also chipped in with a 19-ball 45. He hit seven fours and a six before being dismissed by Arshdeep.