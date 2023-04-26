Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs KKR: Decoding the key player battles

Apr 26, 2023

Du Plessis has slammed 405 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to continue their winning run when they will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have had contrasting seasons. While RCB have won four out of seven matches, KKR have prevailed twice. The teams have some big superstars and their duels will be an exciting spectacle. Here's more.

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine

Virat Kohli has not had much joy in facing Sunil Narine over the years. The star batter has faced the mystery man 14 times in the IPL, scoring 102 runs at an average of 25.50. His strike rate of only 100 shows that he takes a cautious approach. Narine has removed him four times and has conceded only one six and nine fours.

Faf du Plessis vs Umesh Yadav

Faf du Plessis is in sublime touch this season and has already crossed 400-plus runs. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav has not had the best start to his season. But the pacer will look to redeem himself by removing Du Plessis early. They have crossed swords six times in IPL and Du Plessis has scored 16 runs and was also dismissed once (SR: 88.88).

Nitish Rana vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Nitish Rana has blown hot and cold this season but he will look to be more responsible. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga will aim to remove him early. Rana strikes at 120 against leg-spinners in the IPL across 48 appearances and has amassed 480 runs while falling 18 times. In 21 innings against left-handed batters, Hasaranga has scalped 10 wickets and owns an economy of 9.22.

Andre Russell vs Harshal Patel

Andre Russell has had a very slow start to the campaign and would like to change that against RCB. Harshal Patel will look to outfox him with his wide array of slower balls. The duo has faced each other in four IPL innings, Russell has smashed 35 runs with a strike rate of 134.61. Harshal has had his wicket twice.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

This will be RCB's sixth home game this season (W: 3, L:2). The pitch in Bangalore is generally very good for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. In all the previous five matches, teams batting first have posted 170-plus runs. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm.