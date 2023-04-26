Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 26, 2023, 01:01 am 2 min read

Virat Kohli has amassed 6,903 runs in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to enter the top four with a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 26. RCB have won four out of their seven matches this season, while KKR prevailed only twice, having suffered four consecutive defeats. Here is the statistical preview.

Here's a look at the H2h record

Both teams have played each other a total of 31 times in the IPL. While many matches have gone down to the wire, KKR has the edge with 17 wins in comparison to RCB's 14. The last time they met was in this season when KKR won by 81 runs. Shardul Thakur slammed a 29-ball 68 and became the man of the match.

Kohli closing in on 7,000 IPL runs

Virat Kohli needs 93 more to complete 7,000 IPL runs. He has raced to 6,903 runs in 230 appearances at 36.52. He relishes playing against KKR. His numbers are a testament to that fact. In 31 matches against KKR, he has slammed 807 runs against them at an average of 35.08. He has registered a solitary ton and four fifties against the Knights.

Russell can explode against RCB

KKR juggernaut Andre Russell is going through a lean patch this season. But he enjoys playing against RCB and owns a mammoth strike rate of 206.80 against them. He has featured in 14 matches against RCB and slammed 395 runs at an average of 39.50. With the ball, Russell has claimed 10 wickets at 34.30. His best figures of 3/9 came in 2021.

Here are some more numbers

Sunil Narine (158) needs three wickets to surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar's (160) IPL wickets tally. Nitish Rana needs 75 more to complete 2,000 runs for KKR. Harshal Patel (95) needs five to complete 100 wickets for RCB. Mohammed Siraj has bowled 82 dot balls in IPL 2023 while claiming 13 wickets (economy: 7.14). Wanindu Hasaranga (1,456) needs 46 runs to complete 1,500 T20 runs.