IPL 2023, GT claim a thumping win over MI: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 25, 2023, 11:20 pm 3 min read

Noor Ahmed took three wickets to script GT's win (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians in match number 35 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Titans successfully defended 207/6, restricting MI to 152/9 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad did the damage with a three-fer, while Rashid Khan and Mohi Sharma took two wickets each. Earlier, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, and David Miller fueled GT's innings.

How did the match pan out?

GT were off to a positive start after Rohit Sharma elected to field (PP: 50/1). Gill smashed a brilliant half-century, while Manohar and Miller shared a 71-run stand. Miller and Rahul Tewatia propelled them past 200 and finished off well. The MI batters were at bay in the Powerplay. Rashid, Noor, and Mohit shared seven wickets as MI fell short by 55 runs.

Gill slams his third fifty of IPL 2023

Gill continues his exploits across formats. He brought up his third fifty of the season in the 10th over. Notably, Gill and Vijay Shankar amassed 16 runs in that over. The former now has 17 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Gill finished with 56 off 34 balls with the help of 7 fours and a solitary six.

Gill maintained a strike rate of 164.71 against MI. As per Opta, this was his highest strike rate in a match this season. The right-handed batter struck at 175 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this season.

A formidable partnership between Manohar and Miller

Manohar and Miller added 71 runs after GT were reduced to 101/4. While Miller firmly held his end, the former played an impactful knock, striking the bowlers hard. Manohar racked up 42 off 21 balls (4s: 3, 6s: 3) before Riley Meredith got rid of him. Before this match, Manohar smashed just 45 runs at 15.00 in the season.

GT's highest total in IPL

GT smashed 50/1 and 53/3 in overs 1-6 and 7-13, respectively. They scored 104/2 in the last seven overs. GT have registered their highest total in the IPL (Previous highest: 204/4 vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023). MI conceded 77 runs against GT and 96 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the last two matches, respectively. Piyush Chawla was the pick of MI's bowlers (2/34).

Noor takes three wickets

Afghanistan's left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed was the pick of GT's bowlers. Though the youngster conceded 37 runs in three overs, he took the key wickets of Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tim David. Noor, who was bought by GT in the 2022 auction, has been impressive so far. The 22-year-old played his maiden IPL match in the ongoing season.

A forgettable record for MI

The MI openers have a batting average of 26.00 in IPL 2023, the third-lowest in this regard, as per Bharath Seervi. Only DC (25.21) and KKR (14.07) are behind MI. Notably, RCB tops this list with an average of 57.00.