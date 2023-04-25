Sports

Shubman Gill smashes his third half-century of IPL 2023

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 25, 2023, 10:20 pm 2 min read

Gill smashed a 34-ball 56 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Defending champions Gujarat Titans racked up 207/6 against five-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 35th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill (56) laid a solid platform, smashing his third half-century of the season. Gill, in his 34-ball 56 duly attacked the bowlers to put GT on top. Here are the key stats.

Another fine knock by Gill

Gill continues his exploits across formats. He brought up his third fifty of the season in the 10th over. Notably, Gill and Vijay Shankar amassed 16 runs in that over. The former now has 17 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. Gill finished with 56 off 34 balls with the help of 7 fours and a solitary six.

Gill helped GT gain momentum in PP

GT were off to a positive start after Rohit Sharma elected to field. However, the Titans accumulated just 17 runs in the first three overs. Arjun Tendulkar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the third over. Gill and Hardik Pandya regained momentum for GT thereafter. Cameron Green conceded 17 runs off the final over of the Powerplay. GT were 50/1 after six overs.

Gill struck at over 164

Gill maintained a strike rate of 164.71 against MI. As per Opta, this was his highest strike rate in a match this season. The right-handed batter struck at 175 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) earlier this season.

Gill has over 2,000 IPL runs

In GT's encounter against KKR earlier this season, Gill touched the 2,000-run mark (IPL). He became the 48th batter to get the milestone. The right-handed batter has now raced to 2,184 runs at an average of 33.09. The tally includes a strike rate of 127.27. It must be noted that Gill slammed over 400 runs in the last three IPL seasons.