IPL 2023, Marcus Stoinis hammers a 72-run-knock versus PBKS: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis hammered a solid 72 versus Punjab Kings in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Stoinis was a real treat, smashing six fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 180.00. His effort helped LSG post the second-highest score in IPL history as they managed 257/5 in 20 overs.

Stoinis plays a gem of a knock

Stoinis came to the crease after the dismissal of Kyle Mayers, who hammered a 24-ball 54. Stoinis added a stellar 89-run stand alongside Ayush Badoni, who also chipped in with a fiery 43. He then added another 76-run stand alongside Nicholas Pooran before being dismissed by Sam Curran in the 19th over. It was a knock of pure entertainment by Stoinis.

25th T20 fifty from the blade of Stoinis

Stoinis has slammed his career-best knock in the IPL. He has raced to 1,286 runs at 26.79. He hit his sixth IPL fifty. In IPL 2023, Stoinis has registered two fifties (also 65 versus RCB). Overall in the 20-over format, Stoinis now has 25 fifties and a ton. His runs tally reads 4,725.