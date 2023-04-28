Sports

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants tame Punjab Kings: Key stats

Batting first, LSG posted a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants tamed Punjab Kings in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. Batting first, LSG posted a mammoth 257/5 in 20 overs, riding on fiery half-centuries from the blades of Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers. In response, PBKS stayed behind the asking rate to suffer a defeat at home (201/10).

Here's the summary of the match

Mayers handed LSG a defiant start as they posted 74/2 in six overs. After Mayers's dismissal, Ayush Badoni and Stoinis added 89 runs. Another fifty-plus stand was added between Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. LSG maintained their scoring form throughout the match to hurt PBKS. In response, PBKS didn't get the ideal start and were never in the chase.

Mayers clocks a whirlwind fifty

Mayers slammed a whirlwind 24-ball 54. His knock was laced with seven fours and four sixes. He slammed his fifty off 20 balls. Mayers has raced to 297 runs from eight matches at an average of 37.13. He struck his fourth fifty this season (SR: 160.54). Overall in the 20-over format, Mayers has amassed 2,158 runs. He smashed his 12th fifty.

Stoinis hammers a 72-run-knock versus PBKS

Stoinis hammered a solid 72, smashing seven fours and four sixes. He slammed his fifty off 20 balls. Stoinis has slammed his career-best knock in the IPL. He has raced to 1,286 runs at 26.79. He hit his sixth IPL fifty. In IPL 2023, Stoinis has registered two fifties. Overall in the 20-over format, Stoinis now has 25 fifties. His runs tally reads 4,725.

LSG smash these records

LSG smashed the second-highest score in IPL history, remaining only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore's 263/5 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013. LSG smacked 41 boundaries versus PBKS (4s: 27 6s: 14). As per Cricbuzz, this is now the second-highest boundary count in an IPL innings. RCB have the record with 42 boundaries versus Pune (4s: 21, 6s: 21).

Fifth 200-plus team total for LSG

LSG posted their fifth score of 200-plus in the IPL, surpassing 213/9 versus RCB in Bengaluru this season. LSG posted their maiden 200-plus score versus PBKS in the IPL.

Atharva Taide slams 66 for Punjab

Atharva Taide slammed his maiden IPL fifty. His 66-run knock from 36 balls was laced with eight fours and two sixes. He shared a 78-run stand alongside Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Atharva now has 99 runs from four IPL games. His average reads 24.75. He has a strike rate of 170.69.