Sports

Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Washington Sundar sustained a hamstring injury (Source: Twitter/@Sundarwashi5)

In a major blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a hamstring injury. The Hyderabad-based franchise confirmed the same on Thursday (April 27). Sundar's ouster is indeed a major dent in SRH's plans as the all-rounder put up some valuable performances in his last few outings. Here are further details.

A look at his IPL journey

Sundar made his IPL debut in 2017 for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants. He became a mainstay all-rounder for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the following years. Ahead of the previous season, SRH bought Sundar for Rs. 8.75 crore. Overall, he has played 58 matches and scored 378 runs. He has also picked 36 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.34.

His numbers in IPL 2023

Sundar, who struggled in his first few outings this season, has scored 60 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 100. With the ball, he has claimed three wickets at an economy of 8.26. All his three wickets came in his last outing against Delhi Capitals. SRH are currently ninth in the team standings, having won just two of their seven games.

Who can come in as his replacements?

Left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar, who claimed 0/21 in three overs on his IPL debut, can replace Sundar in the SRH XI. Uncapped all-rounder Vivrant Sharma, who was bought for Rs. 2.6 crore in the 2023 auction, can also be considered for the vacated spot. The dasher can score quick runs in the middle overs besides contributing with his leg-break bowling.