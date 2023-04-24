Sports

SCG honors Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 24, 2023, 01:59 pm 3 min read

Tendulkar, Lara are known to share a great bond (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday, the Sydney Cricket Ground unveiled the Tendulkar-Lara gates. Tendulkar, alongside West Indies legend Brian Lara, becomes the first non-Australian cricketer to be commemorated with a set of gates at the iconic venue. Tendulkar is arguably the finest batter to have graced the game, and many of his incredible knocks came on Australian soil. Here's more.

Team Pakistan to walk through the gates

Notably, Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The gates at SCG named after the Master Blaster and Lara are placed between the Member's Pavilion's away dressing room and the Noble Bradman Messenger Stand. Pakistan are likely to be the first visitors to walk through the Lara-Tendulkar Gates early next year in a Test match against the Aussies.

McGeoch, Mather unveil the gates

As per Cricbuzz, the plan to honor Tendulkar and Lara was underway in the summer of 2019-20, the last time the legendary duo was in Australia together. The officials eventually decided to unveil the gates on Sachin's milestone birthday. On Monday morning, SCG and Venues New South Wales Chairman Rod McGeoch AO, CEO Kerrie Mather, and Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley unveiled the gates.

Another feat for Tendulkar

This will be the first time that Tendulkar will have his name etched in stone at a famous venue overseas. Australian cricket legends Don Bradman, Arthur Morris, and Alan Davidson are the other names to have gates named after them at SCG. Notably, both Tendulkar and Lara have played some magnificent knocks at this venue.

Lara and Tendulkar's numbers at SCG

Tendulkar averages 157 in five Tests at SCG, having hammered 785 runs with the help of three tons (Highest: 241*). He also garnered 315 runs in eight ODIs here at 52.50. Lara accumulated 384 runs in four Tests here at 54.85. In the 50-over format, the Caribbean southpaw amassed 270 runs in nine games at an average of 33.75.

SCG has been my favorite away venue: Tendulkar

Delighted with the honor, Tendulkar thanked SCG officials and called the venue his favorite away stadium. "The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favorite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92," he said. "I would like to thank the team at the SCG and Cricket Australia."

What did Lara say?

"I am deeply honored to be recognized at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as I'm sure Sachin is. The ground holds many special memories for me, and my family and I always enjoy visiting whenever I am in Australia," said Lara.

