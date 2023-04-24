Sports

Sachin Tendulkar birthday special: Presenting his 50 incredible records

Sachin Tendulkar birthday special: Presenting his 50 incredible records

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 24, 2023, 11:27 am 4 min read

Tendulkar remains the only batter with 100 international centuries

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on April 24. Arguably the greatest batter to have graced the game, Tendulkar served Team India for over 24 years and scripted many records during the course. The Master Blaster bid adieu to international cricket in November 2013, and an era came to an end. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, here are his 50 incredible records.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 1)

Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket, having accumulated 15,921 runs at 53.78. His tally of 18,426 ODI runs at 44.83 is also the highest for any batter to date. The former Indian opener remains the only batter with over 29,000 international runs (34,357). Tendulkar is still the most capped player in international cricket, having made 664 appearances.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 2)

Tendulkar was the first batter to score a double-century in ODI cricket (200* versus South Africa in 2010). He owns the most centuries in ODI cricket (49). His tally of 96 fifties in the format is also the highest for any batter. Tendulkar owns the record of scoring the most ODI runs in a calendar year - 1,894 in 1998.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 3)

Tendulkar smothered nine ODI tons in 1998, the most for any batter in a calendar year. His tally of nine ODI tons against Australia is the joint-second-most for any batter against an opposition. Tendulkar is the only batter with over 2,000 fours in ODIs (2,016). He remains the most capped player in the ODI format (463).

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 4)

The former right-handed batter was the first player to accomplish 10,000 ODI runs. Tendulkar has been adjudged the Player of the Match in ODIs most times - 62. He has received the Player-of-the-Match award most times in ODI World Cup matches - 9. He also owns the most Player-of-the-Series award in ODI cricket - 15.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 5)

Tendulkar scored 1,000+ ODI runs in a calendar year on seven occasions, the joint-most for any player. Tendulkar holds the record of playing the most consecutive ODIs - 185. Tendulkar remains the only bowler to defend six or fewer runs in the last over of an ODI twice. At 18 years 181 days, he is the youngest Indian to claim an ODI four-wicket haul.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 6)

Tendulkar owns the highest number of centuries in the history of Test cricket - 51. He remains the joint-fastest to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket - 195 innings. He was the first batter to reach 12,000 right up to 15,000 runs in Test cricket. Tendulkar is also the most capped player in the longest format, having made 200 appearances.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 7)

Tendulkar has scored the most Test centuries by an Indian batter in a calendar year - 7 in 2010. He has the most number of 150+ scores in Test cricket - 20. Tendulkar has received the most Player of the Match awards by an Indian - 14. He has scored 1,000-plus Test runs on six occasions, the most for any batter.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 8)

Tendulkar is the youngest Indian to have scored a Test hundred - 17 years, 197 days old. His tally of 19 century-stands with Rahul Dravid is the most by a single pair in Test cricket. Tendulkar has also scored the most tons away from home - 29. Besides Graham Gooch, he is the only player to slam 12 Test tons after turning 35.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 9)

Tendulkar is also the only player to have scored five Test centuries before the age of 20. He remains the only batter to have scored 2,000+ runs in ODI World Cup matches (2,278). Tendulkar has smothered the joint-most centuries in ODI WCs (6). His tally of 15 half-centuries is also the highest for a batter in the tournament's history.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 10)

Tendulkar has scored the most runs in a single ODI World Cup - 673 in 2003. He is the only player with over 15,000 ODI runs and 150-plus wickets. Tendulkar was the first batter to accomplish 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100 international centuries. He was the first cricketer to score 25,000 runs in international cricket.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 11)

Tendulkar is the only player to have scored a hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut, Duleep Trophy debut, and his Irani Trophy debut. He is the only batter to have smashed over 4,000 boundaries in international cricket (4,076+). The cricket legend has the most Player-of-the-Match awards in international cricket - 76. The most number of Player-of-the-Series awards also belong to him - 20.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 12)

Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly remain the only pair with over 6,000 partnership runs in ODIs (8,227). Their tally of 26 century-stands in ODIs is also the highest for any pair. Overall, the duo has been involved in 38 century-stands in international cricket, another world record. Meanwhile, Tendulkar and Dravid's tally of 6,920 partnership runs in Tests is the most for a pair.

Tendulkar's 50 records (Part 13)

Tendulkar was the highest run-getter in the 2010 Indian Premier League (IPL) with 618 runs. Sachin and his son Arjun Tendulkar recently became the first-ever father-son pair to feature in the IPL.