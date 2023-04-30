Sports

Shikhar Dhawan becomes second batter to complete 6,500 IPL runs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 06:57 pm 2 min read

Dhawan becomes the second batter to complete 6,500 runs in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan became the second batter to complete 6,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the 2023 season. Dhawan needed 13 runs before this game and reached the milestone with a six against Akash Singh in the third over. Unfortunately, he was dismissed for 28 by Tushar Deshpande. Here are the stats.

The second batter to complete 6,500 IPL runs

Dhawan got off to a decent start, adding a 50-run opening stand alongside Prabhsimran Singh. However, he was dismissed in the fifth over. Dhawan is only behind Virat Kohli (6,957) in terms of runs in the IPL. David Warner, with 6,187 runs, and Rohit Sharma, with 6,060 runs, are the other two batters to score 6,000-plus runs in this tournament.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Playing his 212th IPL match, Dhawan has raced to 6,506 runs at an average of 35.74. He owns a strike rate of 127.11 and has been very consistent for every team that he has represented in this tournament. The veteran opener has slammed 49 fifties and two centuries. He is overall the second-highest run-getter in IPL history.

His numbers from IPL 2023

Dhawan had a fiery start to the season but his injury concerns have been a major roadblock in this campaign. He has amassed 262 runs in six matches this season at an impressive average of 65.50. He has slammed two fifties.

Third-highest Indian run-scorer in T20 cricket

Dhawan is the third-highest run-getter in T20 cricket among Indian batters. He has tallied 9,534 runs in 324 T20 matches at an average of over 33. He has slammed 68 half-centuries and two tons in the shortest format of the game. Only Kohli (11,659) and Rohit (10,884) are ahead of him among Indians on the overall runs tally.