Sports

F1 2023, Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP: Key stats

F1 2023, Sergio Perez wins Azerbaijan GP: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 30, 2023, 06:21 pm 1 min read

Perez sealed number one place in Baku (Photo credit: Twitter/@redbullracing)

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez held off defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. Red Bull dominated the scenes once again to claim top two as Verstappen followed suit. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took third place to complete the podium finish in Baku. Earlier, Perez overtook Leclerc to win the sprint at the Azerbaijan GP. Here's more.

Perez wins his second race this season and sixth overall

Perez claimed his sixth career F1 win and also secured his 29th podium finish. In 2023, this was Perez's second race win. He had earlier won the Saudi Arabian GP. Perez started the year with a second-place finish in Bahrain. He won in Saudi Arabia next before finishing fifth in Australia. And now, he claimed his second race win and third podium in 2023.